iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Daniels&Tansey LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Daniels&Tansey LLP reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,331 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.21.

