iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.12 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

