iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) Position Lessened by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF accounts for 0.6% of First International Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWV. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF Stock Performance

ACWV opened at $97.34 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.83.

