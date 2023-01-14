iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $95.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.27. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.