iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,422,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.