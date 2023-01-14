iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Raised by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 5.4% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.01 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

