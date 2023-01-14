iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $230.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $271.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

