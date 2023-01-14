iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Titan Capital Management LLC TX

Titan Capital Management LLC TX cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 15.8% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Titan Capital Management LLC TX owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV remained flat at $110.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,533,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,155. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $109.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

