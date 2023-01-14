iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF (TSE:XEG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$15.67 and last traded at C$15.63. 561,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,795,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.54.

iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.39.

