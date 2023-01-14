iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 5,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 18,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.28. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $108.72.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

