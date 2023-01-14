iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,389,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822,820 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $236,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 142,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.22.

