J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. Susquehanna lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $176.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.97 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 370,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

