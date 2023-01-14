Jack M. Preston Sells 10,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total transaction of $3,157,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RH traded down $9.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.38. The stock had a trading volume of 857,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,267. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $454.25.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after acquiring an additional 194,960 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after acquiring an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

