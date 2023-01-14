James J. Burns & Company LLC Buys Shares of 114,232 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,520,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $142.17 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $173.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $137.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

