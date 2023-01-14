James J. Burns & Company LLC Invests $373,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.11.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.