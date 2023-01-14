James J. Burns & Company LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 117,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average is $226.66. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $288.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

