James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.75. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%.

