James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes $3.06 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $69.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

