James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,846,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,314,000 after acquiring an additional 524,270 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV opened at $49.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

