James J. Burns & Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.6% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,605,000 after acquiring an additional 908,318 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 76,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 257.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $105.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.68. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.38 and a 52-week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

