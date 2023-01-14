Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FULT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. Research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulton Financial by 1,554.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

