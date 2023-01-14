JasmyCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $221.17 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. JasmyCoin has a total market capitalization of $221.17 million and approximately $143.48 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 30.8% higher against the dollar. One JasmyCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003254 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00426612 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,281.52 or 0.30132440 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.69 or 0.00881161 BTC.
JasmyCoin Profile
JasmyCoin launched on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,399,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.
Buying and Selling JasmyCoin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for JasmyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JasmyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.