Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vossloh (ETR:VOS) a €38.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Vossloh (ETR:VOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VOS. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Vossloh in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Vossloh alerts:

Vossloh Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VOS opened at €42.65 ($45.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $749.11 million and a P/E ratio of 26.69. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of €29.30 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €46.35 ($49.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of €39.86 and a 200 day moving average of €35.92.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.