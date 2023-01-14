Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2027 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Albireo Pharma to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $43.90 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

