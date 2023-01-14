Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Alfen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Alfen Price Performance
OTC:ALFNF opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51. Alfen has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $90.75.
About Alfen
Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.
