Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,608 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.8% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 4.36% of MercadoLibre worth $1,817,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,082.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $908.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $871.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82. The stock has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.66 and a beta of 1.53.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,291.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

