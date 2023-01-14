Jennison Associates LLC Buys 391,169 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,169 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.73% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $290,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $61.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. Equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

