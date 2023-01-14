Jennison Associates LLC Buys 91,901 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.9% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Snowflake worth $926,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,181 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after acquiring an additional 354,757 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after acquiring an additional 260,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Snowflake by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after acquiring an additional 126,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 120.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,688 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.34.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $140.87 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $329.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.84.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.