Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677,799 shares during the period. Uber Technologies comprises 1.3% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,269,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $74,668,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,283,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $42.72.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

