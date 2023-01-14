Jennison Associates LLC Has $559.22 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,943,376 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,620,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.80% of DexCom worth $559,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 300.0% in the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock worth $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $108.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.