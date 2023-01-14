Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 448,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,555 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $217,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at $421,332,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 701.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 543,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,347,000 after purchasing an additional 475,584 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $151,766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 36.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,550,000 after purchasing an additional 245,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $87,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $491.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $504.06. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.73 and a 52 week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

