Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 3,709 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $815,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,524.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,475.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,509.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,819.96.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

