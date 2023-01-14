Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 651,254 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 272.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Enphase Energy worth $247,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 105.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $245.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $344.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.30.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

