Jennison Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,365 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $173,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APLS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $136,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $52.56 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 194.70% and a negative net margin of 560.92%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $552,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 983,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,332,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,128 shares in the company, valued at $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,345. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

