Jennison Associates LLC Sells 14,061 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,091,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,061 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $163,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 128,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 191,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $164.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $224.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.72.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

