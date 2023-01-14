Jennison Associates LLC Sells 15,571 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,200,169 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $599,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $45,522.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $258.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $311.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $247.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

