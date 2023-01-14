JOE 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.62 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, JOE has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $60.19 million and $5.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

