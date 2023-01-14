Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 113.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $77.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

