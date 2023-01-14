Joystick (JOY) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Joystick (JOY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $37.01 million and approximately $40,615.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00011035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00044796 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00018241 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000770 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00231510 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.18249851 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,405.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

