JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Price Target to $18.00

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $18.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. Dada Nexus has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

