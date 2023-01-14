JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,000” Price Target for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.30) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.48) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.26).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,124 ($38.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,311.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,366.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.85 billion and a PE ratio of 1,329.36. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,915 ($35.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.41).

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

British American Tobacco Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a GBX 54.45 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

