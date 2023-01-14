Kadena Price Reaches $1.05 on Top Exchanges (KDA)

Kadena (KDA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for $1.05 or 0.00005082 BTC on major exchanges. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $227.85 million and approximately $12.97 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kadena has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00427554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.27 or 0.30198968 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.83 or 0.00910318 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,066,617 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

