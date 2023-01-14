Kaiser Aluminum Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Kaiser Aluminum has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

KALU stock opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $107.41.

Insider Activity

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $32,052.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

