Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KPTI. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $267.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

