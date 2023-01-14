Kaspa Price Up 35.6% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $94.36 million and $2.13 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kaspa has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kaspa Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 15,914,451,694 coins and its circulating supply is 15,914,458,347 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,900,469,216 with 15,900,477,254.698618 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00631426 USD and is up 11.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,408,413.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

