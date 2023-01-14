Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73.74 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Kava has a market capitalization of $318.77 million and $73.74 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00004042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded 26.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00080991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00061271 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00023700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 378,344,408 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,344,409 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

