Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $823,475.48 (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0902 or 0.00000453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $77.68 million and $823,475.48 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Keep Network
Keep Network’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
