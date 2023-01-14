Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Firstegy

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Stifel Firstegy in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price target on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.56.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.72. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$956.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.74.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson purchased 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,954,563. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75. Insiders acquired 109,800 shares of company stock valued at $529,705 in the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

