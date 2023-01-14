Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reissued their buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEL. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$6.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$956.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$4.47 and a 52-week high of C$8.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74.

Insider Activity at Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$143.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,466,186. In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.65 per share, with a total value of C$266,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,240,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,466,186. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$40,509.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,535.75. Insiders have bought a total of 109,800 shares of company stock valued at $529,705 in the last 90 days.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

