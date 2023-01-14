Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has $202.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $175.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $199.58.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $180.61 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $638,217.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,993,900.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total transaction of $638,217.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,900.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.